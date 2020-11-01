Kathleen JensenJanuary 9, 1936 – October 26, 2020Resident of Alameda, CAKathleen Frances Jensen passed away at age 84. Kathleen was born in Santa Monica, CA on January 9, 1936 to Harry Clark Jensen and Frances Kathleen Phaff. Living in Alameda most of her life she graduated from Notre Dame High School, finished Pharmacy school and worked for 35 years as a civil servant at the Alameda Naval Base.She is survived by her sister Pauline Sousa of Tucson, AZ, nieces Michelle Strickland of Fremont and Deborah Pickton of Arcata, cousins Donna Boyle of San Diego and Barbara Mackey of Walnut Creek.Kathleen was long time member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church, Young Ladies Institute (YLI) the Disstaff Singers of Oakland, and sang with the Oakland Symphony Choir. She volunteered at Alameda Hospital in the Physical Therapy unit, ushered for the San Francisco and Oakland Symphonies and the Oakland Museum White Elephant Sale.Services will be held at Greer Family Mortuary and Cremation Services, 2694 Blanding Ave., Alameda on November 4th at 10 a.m. followed by burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward. Space is limited and if you wish to attend the services please RSVP by Tuesday, November 3rd by calling Greer Family Mortuary and Cremation Services at 510-865-3755. You may also attend the service via livestream, please call Greer Family Mortuary and Cremation Services to receive the link.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Young Ladies Institute, c/o Diane O'Hair Treasurer, 3319 Davis, Oakland, CA 94601.