Kathleen KershawMay 7, 1947 - August 14, 2020Resident of HaywardKathleen Susan Basinger Kershaw passed away on Friday at Pacifica Senior Living in Union City after a long battle with Colon Cancer. She had a deep dedication to family and friends that motivated everything she did.She was born in Hayward, CA from parents Virginia and Kenneth Basinger. She was the youngest of four children including her brothers Harold, Lee and Carl. She graduated from Arroyo High School in San Lorenzo. After high school she moved to San Francisco for a short time where she met and fell in love with Robert Ellis Kershaw, whom she met through her friend, and Robert's mother, Margaret. They were married on June 28, 1969 at her parent's home in San Lorenzo, CA and later sealed in the LDS temple in Oakland. With her husband she moved to Hayward where she raised three children.She had a life-long passion with music and piano that turned into a career as a piano teacher that lasted over 20 years. She loved architecture and history and always had a dream to travel the world. This led her to attend school part-time at Chabot College to study to be a travel agent. In 1985, after over 16 years of marriage, she filed for divorce from Robert. Her dedication to family led her to leave school early so she could care for her children and her ailing parents. She loved arts and crafts and was known to crochet afghans and create home-made gift cards using rubber stamps with ink and glitter. But nothing gave her more happiness than to study the genealogy of her friends and family.Kathleen is survived by her beloved children James Kershaw (Jim) of Hayward, Beverly Kershaw of San Francisco, and Christopher Kershaw of San Mateo. She is also survived by her brother Lee Basinger of Stansbury Park, UT and her best friend Lenore who she adored greatly.Family is invited to a visitation starting at 11AM and friends are welcome starting at 11:30A on Friday, Aug. 21 at Jess Spencer Mortuary, 21228 Redwood Rd, Castro Valley. Burial to follow at Lone Tree Cemetery in Hayward.