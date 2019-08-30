|
Kathleen Leslie Mitchell
Dec. 7, 1957 ~ Aug. 3, 2019
Resident of Pinole, CA
Kathleen passed peacefully at home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. Kathleen was born in Sacramento, Ca and moved to the Bay Area in 1968, & grew up in El Sobrante. After attending De Anza high school she earned her cosmetology license and became a hairdresser. Later she learned American Sign Language and worked with hearing impaired & autistic children for the WCCUSD. As a Master Gardener she volunteered in the community providing vegetable seedlings for local farmer's markets. She took great pleasure working in her garden growing an impressive collection of beautiful roses. Spending time with family and caring for her animals were what she loved most.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years Patrick, son Richard Cooke, mother Rosalie Young (Don), father Larry Cooke (Carolyn Warmsun), sister Connie Higgins, brothers Steve Young (Alice), Jeff Young (Tamara), Scott Young, along with many more sister and brother in-laws, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm Saturday September 7, 2019 at the Rollingwood Lutheran Church, 2393 Greenwood Dr. San Pablo, Ca. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Cancer Research Institute or .
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 30, 2019