|
|
Kathleen Lynn Sorensen
Jan. 15, 1958 - Jan. 8, 2020
Resident of Lafayette
An angel in the shape of our Mom, Kathleen Lynn Sorensen, 61, passed away at John Muir, Walnut Creek on Jan. 8, 2020 from an accidental fall at home.
Those who loved her dearly will never forget her hard-working nature, incredible zest for life, open mindedness, tenacity, and unconditional love. Kathy always put her children first. Her strength and resilience inspired others. Her sympathetic ear and knack for telling it like it is provided support to those around her.
Kathy leaves behind two children, Ryan and Renee; her siblings, Scott and Lisa; two adorable dogs, Madisen and Professor; her ex-husband Mark; several millennials who called her mom; and many beloved friends and family members.
Born in the San Francisco East Bay on Jan. 15, 1958 to Peder Sorensen and Patricia Gaudie Sorensen, Kathy was a high school track star and professional water skier. As a teen she could be spotted riding around town on her motorcycle. Always the life of the party, she pushed boundaries with her eccentric personality, powerful wit, and unique charm.
As a hair stylist for 40 years, many hairdos were touched by Kathy's hands and friendships were formed by her loving heart. Kathy went above her duties of cosmetology, always willing to lend a hand to someone in need. She had an immense passion and talent for styling hair, even opening her own salon, Shear Classics.
Kathy delighted people with her pizza throwing skills, exquisite table settings, mastery of sewing, and phenomenal artistic eye.
Kathy taught us that it is acceptable, and often preferred, to wear sandals in the winter, dogs make the best of friends, every day is a good day to spend in nature, Halloween is sacred, wine is a food group, pajamas are the only attire needed, and that there is always an open seat at the table for everyone.
Please join us in celebrating Kathy's life Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1965 Reliez Valley Rd. in Lafayette. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA at aspca.org, or to the .
We love her and we will always miss her. She will live on in our hearts, minds, and laughter forever.
Spread your wings, Mom. You're home.
View the online memorial for Kathleen Lynn Sorensen
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020