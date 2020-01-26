|
Kathleen M. O'Keeffe
May 7, 1947 - January 4, 2020
Resident of Richmond
Kathleen Mary O'Keeffe, known as Katie, passed away on January 4, 2020 at the age of 72 from pancreatic cancer. Surrounded by family, friends and close neighbors she died peacefully at her home in Richmond.
Born in 1947, Katie grew up in Berkeley, California with two brothers who survive her, Terry and Pat. A lifelong passion for dance started with ballet in her youth and carried through to Zumba in her final year of life. Katie competed as a figure skater at Berkeley Iceland, and was an enthusiastic member of the Berkeley High School drama program.
After attending San Francisco State University in Business Administration, Katie's professional career included 33 years in office and purchasing management, including 21 years at the east bay office of the communications software firm Adax.
Katie was married to and survived Jeffrey Shaffer, also a Berkeley native, who she knew in her youth, and reconnected with later in life to start a marriage of 16 years ended by Jeff's tragic death in 2009.
Katie was passionate about traveling, with one of her favorite trips being a pilgrimage to Ireland with her mother, Mary Elinor, where they traced the roots of this branch of the O'Keeffe family to the town of Mullinavat in County Kilkenny, where her father John Donovan O'Keeffe was born.
A vibrant Irish lass throughout her life, Katie's energy, laugh and wry sense of humor will be greatly missed.
A memorial service to celebrate her life is scheduled for Saturday February 1, 2020, at 10am, at Sunset View Mortuary Chapel, 101 Colusa Avenue, El Cerrito, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 26, 2020