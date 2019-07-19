Kathleen "Kay" Magill

June 10 1950 - July 12, 2019

Oakland

Kathleen "Kay" Magill Ph.D. passed away Friday, July 12 at the age of 69 following a heroic battle with cancer. A resident of Oakland, Kay left the world peacefully, surrounded by her siblings and close friends.

Born in Pittsburgh, Pa., she was the daughter of the late James Edward Magill and Rita Anne Maio Magill, of Bethel Park, Pa. The oldest iof six children, she is survived by her mother, Rita; brothers, Jim (Janet) Magill and Richard Magill; and sisters, Marita (Doug) Eddy and Megan (Wesley) Wallace. She was preceded in death by her sister Linda Magill.

She earned her Ph.D. in Communication Research, at Stanford Univ. in 1984.

Kay's love for learning led into a career of research, She worked as a senior research analyst at IMPAQ and authored a number of research articles.

Kay enjoyed exploring museums and socializing with her many Bay Area friends and co-workers. She was the go-to person to call when a family member wanted the answer to an obscure historical fact or trivia question.

Her travels took her to Europe, where she was able to pursue her passion for genealogy, tracing her family's roots in Ireland and Italy.

Other surviving family members include: Aunt Marcy Reed, Aunt Nancy Magill; nephew James Magill, niece Joni Rueby and husband Jared, their two children, Nolan and Rosemary; and nephew, Sean Eddy.

A funeral mass will be held at a later date in Bethel Park. Memorial donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation can be made in Kay's name at https://www.cff.org. For more information about future commemorations, please contact Jim Magill at [email protected]





