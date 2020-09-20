Kathleen Marie HinneschiedtMay 26, 1941 - September 11, 2020Resident of Fremont, CAKathleen (Kay) Marie Hinneschiedt (née Fike) was born May 26, 1941, in Ann Arbor, Michigan to William and Rose Fike. She was the middle child of three sisters, all raised in Ann Arbor. After Kay graduated from Pioneer High School, she attended the University of Michigan.Upon graduating in 1963, Kay moved to Northern California to pursue her love of teaching. In Fremont, California, Kay began her teaching career at Cabrillo Elementary School. She received a Master's degree in education from Cal State East Bay and eventually moved into testing and textbooks/materials at the Fremont Unified School District. Towards the end of her career, Kay returned to the classroom at Mission San Jose Elementary School, where she won the Teacher of the Year award.On July 17, 1971, Kay married Peter Heinz Hinneschiedt. In 1972, the two moved to Fremont where they would reside for the remainder of their 44-year marriage, until Peter's passing.In 1980, Kay and Peter's only child, Carl Heinz Hinneschiedt, was born. Kathleen was an incredible mother and her son's most ardent supporter. Among many cherished memories, Carl remembers his mom reading him to sleep nightly as a child.Kay was deeply involved with Our Savior Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School. Her faith was an important part of her life. She loved arts and crafts, throughout her life applying her creative talents to projects as varied as astounding watercolor paintings to pheasant feathers beautifully composed into framed floral arrangements. In her younger years, Kay was an excellent golfer, golfing in various woman's leagues and with her husband Peter. This love of being outdoors led Kay to become an avid participant in aqua aerobics at Club Sport upon her retirement. Additionally, especially as she grew older, Kay loved flowers and gardening. She also enjoyed traveling, including trips throughout Europe and to Mexico City.Kay passed away on September 11, 2020. Kay is survived by her son Carl Hinneschiedt, her sister Pat (Jon) Merchant, and her two nieces. Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Hinneschiedt, and her older sister, Sharon Fike. The family would like to thank Lois Herbel and Gloria Lierman for their friendship and service to Kay, especially during the later stages of Kay's life.