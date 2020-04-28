|
Kathleen Marie Randall (Slatter)
Resident of Martinez
Kathleen Marie Slatter Randall passed away at home on April 18, 2020 with her husband and children by her side. She was born on September 15, 1948 to Benjamin and Josephine Slatter in San Francisco, CA. She was raised in Pleasant Hill, CA and graduated from College Park High School in 1966. After graduation, Kathy married John Yust and moved to Martinez, CA where they raised their children. In 1998, Kathy married James Randall and they remained happily married until her passing.
Kathy spent many years as Co-Owner of Concord Graphic Arts. Most recently she was employed by the Mt. Diablo School District in the WorkAbility Program which she helped to create and thoroughly loved and enjoyed.
Survived by husband Jim Randall, son Adam Yust (Danielle), daughter Lisa (Mike) Boldischar, bonus children Linda, Mike and Lisa, 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Siblings Robert, Douglas, Stephen, Julia, Patricia, Eric, John, Laura and Debra, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunt, cousins, extended family and countless friends. She was loved by all and will be missed by so many.
A celebration of life will be planned when the community is allowed to resume large gatherings.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2020