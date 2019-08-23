|
Kathleen Maurine Kunstal
October 16, 1949 ~ July 28, 2019
Resident of Brentwood, California
Kathleen Maurine Kunstal passed away peacefully with her family at her side July 28, 2019 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, Oregon. Kathy suffered a heart attack while visiting relatives in Crescent City, CA.
Kathleen was born October 16, 1949 in Oakland, CA to Enes and Ruth Tatro. She grew up in Concord and was a graduate of Ygnacio Valley High School in 1967 and Los Medanos Community College. Kathy and her loving husband John celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on June 28, 2019.
Kathy enjoyed boating and camping with her family at Clear Lake, dining out, and traveling to Hawaii, Mexico, Tahoe and Reno. She was also an active supporter of community theater and many local charities.
Kathy worked at Pacific Gas and Electric Company as a Customer Services Representative until her retirement in 2005, with over 31 years of service.
Kathy was the rock of the Kunstal family and a loving mother and grandmother to her daughter Wendy Kunstal of Brentwood, son Shawn Kunstal of Oakland, and granddaughter Mikayla Furey Thompson recently of Watertown, NY. She is survived by her brother-in-law Ron Kunstal (Tamra) of Crescent City, niece Heidi Kunstal of Crescent City, uncle Ted Tatro (Letha) of San Leandro, uncle Bob Towers (Betty Jean) of Auburn & very dear friends Mike & Jackie Davis of Ukiah & Bruce & Shelly Prater of Oakley.
Kathy was preceded in death by her mother, father and brother Harold George Tatro of Martinez.
A private celebration of Kathy's life is currently being planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to the .
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 23, 2019