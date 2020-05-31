Kathleen Rudy JohnsonSep. 10, 1948 - May 26, 2020Resident of FremontKathy was born in San Francisco and lived in several places around the U.S. while her father was in the Navy. She spent most of her time in Hayward where she was devoted to her students and to representing her colleagues in the Hayward Unified School District.She leaves behind her husband, Alan Johnson, of Fremont and her beloved dog, Shadow. She was the heart of the family, and she will be dearly missed by her sister, Shannon; her brother, Terrence, her brother-in-law, sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brothers: Dennis, Brian, Tim, Gavin, and Patrick; and one sister, Maureen. Her nieces and nephews loved the parties she would host for holidays or teas. She knew how to have fun, and she was dearly loved.She enjoyed traveling and leaves friends all over the world. She particularly loved England and Ireland. She loved music and played the piano, drums, and ukulele. She was devoted to her music groups and helped organize performances around the area. She had such wit and humor that will be missed by all.There will be no services per Kathy's request.