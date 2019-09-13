|
Kathleen Seabury
May 7, 1922 - Aug. 17, 2019
Lafayette
Kathleen Jackson Seabury died peacefully last month following a brief illness. She was 97 years old. Kathleen was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The only child of a career military officer, she moved frequently during her younger years, and upon her father's retirement from active duty in the 1930's she settled with her family in Southern California. She graduated from the Westridge School in Pasadena. During and following WWII she worked in administration in the Los Angeles area. Sparks flew when she met her future husband, David, in Los Angeles. They married in 1950 and moved to Northern California, where she spent her adult life as a homemaker and mother of two boys. Her life was centered on St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Orinda, where she was very active in the choir, the Garden Club and the Altar Guild. She lived in Orinda, and then Lafayette, for 64 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Kathleen; her husband David; and by her second son Edward. She is survived by her first son John and daughter-in-law Mary of California; by her grandchildren Lauren Striegl of Wisconsin and Ian of California, and by two great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 66 St. Stephens Drive in Orinda on Thursday September 26 at 11:00 am. Contributions in her memory can be made to St. Stephens Episcopal Church, the John Muir Medical Foundation and the Pathways Hospice Foundation.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 13, 2019