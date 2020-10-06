Kathleen ShurrumFebruary 5, 1950 - September 21, 2020Resident of Dublin, CAKathleen Ann Shurrum passed away at home in Dublin, California, on September 21, 2020. She was born on February 5, 1950, to George Elbert and Dorothy May (Price) Yeary. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, David Shurrum, daughters Kate Sausedo and husband Keith, Kerry Beyer and husband Stephen, and Holly Harrison and husband Jason. She is also survived by her grandchildren whom she adored with all of her heart; Rachel, Reina, and Anthony Sausedo; Ashley, Erika, and Madison Beyer; and Jacob and Ally Harrison.Kathleen and David met at UC Berkeley and were married on September 13, 1969. They made a loving home in Rodeo, California, where they raised all their children and enjoyed attending concerts together. Each year, they took trips to Disneyland and Yosemite, where Kathleen loved riding the horses. Kathleen had a soft spot for stray cats, and they always seemed to know that if they showed up at our house, she would take them in.An avid reader, Kathleen read daily for her own pleasure, and she also truly loved reading to her own children. When her grandchildren were born, she read stacks of their favorite books to them over and over, never getting tired of seeing their enjoyment.Over the years, she and David spent countless hours at softball fields and basketball and volleyball courts supporting their three daughters, where Kathleen enjoyed being the scorekeeper and team mom. Once the girls were done playing, Kathleen switched her love for softball to baseball, following players she loved and the teams they played for, including the Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants. She and David attended many games, became season ticket holders, and later enjoyed watching their favorite players and teams on TV, rarely missing a game.Kathleen and David spent countless hours driving to their eight grandchildren's sporting events, plays, school events, and graduations. Kathleen created a calendar of all their events so that she could attend as many as possible. She was always encouraging and supportive of each and every endeavor.Kathleen shared a special bond with her mother. They shared the same birthday and spoke daily. When Dorothy's health declined, she moved in with Kathleen and David and was able to enjoy their love and care. Kathleen's home became the center of the family, with weekly visits by her children and grandchildren.Kathleen loved making special memories with her family during the holidays, always going above and beyond with decorations, special gifts, personalized Christmas stockings stuffed to the top, and the perfect cards and wrapping. Her holiday buffets were over-the-top, where she made sure everyone got their favorite dish. She especially loved planning trips to Disneyland. She and David would attend during Halloween in costume. The highlight of the year was the annual family trip to Disneyland, where Kathleen planned every detail and made sure those trips were truly special for her grandchildren.A memorial service at a future date is pending.