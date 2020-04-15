|
Kathleen Tanner McGrath
September 11, 1956 - March 26, 2020
Resident of Concord
Kathy passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26th, in Walnut Creek, California. She passed with her loving husband, Donald, and son, Jonathan Tanner, by her side. Kathy leaves behind her husband, her son, his wife, Tracy, and granddaughter, Ilana.
Kathy was a graduate of Sacramento State University and became a school teacher; retiring in 2016. She was a long term member of Delta Oaks Presbyterian Church.
Due to the restrictions for gathering, we will not set a date for a memorial or celebration of life until the restrictions have been lifted.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 15, 2020