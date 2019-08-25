|
Kathryn Anne Callant
Resident of Walnut Creek
Kathryn Anne Callant, age 67, passed away at her home on August 17, 2019. She is survived by her husband and life partner, Douglas O. Salo, cousins in the US and Belgium as well as many lifelong friends.
Kathryn was the daughter of Oscar and Barbara Callant and was raised in Harlowton, Montana where she was the Valedictorian of the Harlowton High School graduating class of 1969. She graduated from the University of Montana with a BA in Business, the Graduate School of Banking from the University of Wisconsin with and topped it off with a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Golden Gate University in San Francisco and admitted to the California State Bar Association.
She started her career at the U.S. Department of Information in Washington D.C., but spent most of professional career with the FDIC in Madison, Wisconsin and in San Francisco as well as the Federal Reserve.
Her two great passions in life were Old English Sheepdogs and travelling the world. Kathryn loved to go anywhere the wind would take her. She enjoyed luxurious destinations as well as nations in conflict and even traveled behind the Iron Curtain in the 1980's.
In Remembrance of Kathryn, please direct any donations to or cause.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019