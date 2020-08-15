Kathryn Emry WilsonNovember 9, 1960 - July 18, 2020Resident of Las Vegas, NVKathryn passed away from complications of Multiple Sclerosis which she had for over 20 years and successfully hid. She was born in Concord CA to Patricia Joy and Michael Manly Emry. When she was very young her Mother contracted Multiple Sclerosis and Kathi would help her walking in the Mall. She attended school in Concord CA then Beauty School specializing in nails and hair. She worked as a manicurist, beautician and barber in Walnut Creek and Concord CA. She was a beautiful young woman with a perky personality. Her mother had a difficult time with all the men whose hearts Kathi would break.She moved to Riverside CA, where she attended community college and met Todd Wilson. An opportunity in the automotive field took them to Las Vegas NV, where she worked at a couple of car dealerships, which she loved. She and Todd got married, bought a house and had a son, Michael, the joy of her life.A couple of years later Kathryn with Michael moved out and she got a divorce. She changed careers to work in a dental office which she thoroughly enjoyed. She loved her home of 18 years but her MS was making it more difficult for her to keep it up, so she moved to an assisted living for a few years from which she passed away.Kathryn was predeceased by her mother Patricia Emry Kronmal and survived by her son, Michael Wilson, father, Michael Emry, stepfather Ron Kronmal, uncle and aunt Mark and Rosemary Shipman, and many Shipman, Emry, Wilson and Kronmal relatives.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.