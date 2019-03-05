Kathryn Lew Lowe

April 14, 1936-February 18, 2019

Rossmoor, Walnut Creek

Kathryn Lew Lowe passed away peacefully at home in Rossmoor on February 18, 2019, at the age of age 82. She was married for over 60 years to the late Dr. Rolland Choy Lowe, and is survived by their children Larry Lowe (Jeanne), Randy Lowe and Yvonne Uyeki (Robert), and grandchildren Brennan, Laura and Marnie.

Kathy was born in the village of Goon Yick, Toisan County, Guangdong Province, China, to Len Lew and Ng Lin Gim, as the second of four children. At the age of 15, she was sent to live with her grandmother in San Francisco where she attended Francisco Junior High School, Galileo High School and City College of San Francisco. That harrowing journey from China, without adult accompaniment and with her younger brother in her charge, instilled young Kathy with an inner fortitude that she carried with her throughout her life. She married Rolland in 1957 and raised their 3 children in San Francisco's Sunset District, before moving to Orinda in 1979, where they lived until 2011.

Kathy will be remembered by many as Rolland's "better half," anchoring him in their shared values as he endlessly crusaded for the Chinese American community, the medical profession, and organized philanthropy. But Kathy was a champion for social justice in her own right, and was admired for her willingness to stand up and speak out for just causes. She was active in many community groups including Chinese for Affirmative Action, Chinese Hospital Auxiliary, and Square and Circle Club, and was the recipient of many awards and honors, including a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Chinese Newcomers Service Center.

She was a wonderful mother, who ably guided and supported her children's growth by providing a strong moral compass, while allowing them to pursue their individual journeys. After successfully launching the children on their own paths, she established a travel agency and led tours to China, became a connoisseur of good food and fine wine, and enjoyed traveling the world with family and friends. She was also a great cook, and enjoyed ikebana, knitting, sewing, skiing, tennis and mahjong. Although she will be missed dearly, it is comforting to know that Kathy and Rolland have been reunited as a team.

The family invites family and friends to a funeral service for Kathy at the Chapel of the Chimes, 4499 Piedmont Avenue, Oakland, on Sunday, March 17, with visitation at 2:00 pm and a service at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Kathy's memory to Chinese for Affirmative Action, 17 Walter U Lum Place, San Francisco, CA 94108 (www.caasf.org).





View the online memorial for Kathryn Lew Lowe Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary