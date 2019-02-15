Kathryn Louisa Parmelee

Resident of Walnut Creek

On Friday February 8, 2019 our beloved mother Kathryn Parmelee passed away peacefully with her family present. Born Kathryn Louisa Carle on Mat 29, 1920 to Lewis and Mina Carle in the small Kansas farming town of Smith Center. Kathryn married her husband Keith Wayne Parmelee in 1939 and settled in California. Keith passed away in 1997 after 57 years of a happy and loving marriage. Kathryn was a caring, welcoming individual for our family; who always seemed to find the good in everyone she met. She was an active member of the Walnut Creek Presbyterian Church and volunteered her time at local senior centers until well into her 90's. But Kathryn's greatest joy was her family who she would do anything for. Kathryn was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and is survived by her three children and their spouses; Ronald (Gay), Stephen and Deanna (Michael) and their families. She was also loved and cherished by her grandchildren; Stacey, Jason, David, Marc, Joshua, Katie, Rochelle and Kurt. Her Great grandchildren, who affectionally knew her as "Grandma P" are Chase, Tanner, Rylan, Charlotte, William, Claire, Porter, Tate, Maddie, Max, Maisy, Conor, Sean, Cassidy, Lauren and Bennett. The world was made a little brighter by having her with us. She will be missed. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, February 18, 11 AM at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo. In lieu of flowers send donations to in Kathryn's name.

Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Skyview Memorial Lawn, 707-644-7474





