Kathryn (Kay) Ness
November 20, 1931 - May 5, 2020
Resident of Los Altos, CA
Kathryn (Kay) Ness, of Los Altos, died peacefully with family on May 5. She was born November 20, 1931, daughter of Sander and Marjorie Monson, and big sister to Veleta Camozzi.
Kay had a life she cherished. Born in Illinois, she moved with her family to the orange groves of Southern California to teach. Kay later moved to earn her MA in Special Education at SFSU. In San Francisco, she met and married Earl at St. Marks Lutheran Church.
Kay and Earl had two daughters, Amy and Kristin, and in 1975, welcomed sons, Mark and Loc Thai. As more relatives arrived from Vietnam, their home expanded into a large and loving Ness-Thai family that blended Scandinavian and Asian traditions. Daughters-in-law Judy and Vivian made the family complete.
Kay and Earl lived in California, New York, Hong Kong, Whittier, and retired in El Sobrante. Everywhere they lived, Kay found a role in teaching and in church music. She sang as a soloist in Hope Lutheran Church's Taize service. She deepened her Scandinavian roots through Daughters of Norway. In 2018, Kay moved to The Terraces, a move that felt 'like home.' Kay was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt to all the children who filled her life. She cared deeply about God, justice, education for all, and peace. It gives her family joy that she and Earl are together again.
A service will be held summer 2021. Memorial gifts may be made to Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, LIRS.org
, or Greater Richmond Interfaith Program, GRIPcares.org
. View the online memorial for Kathryn (Kay) Ness