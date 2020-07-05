Kathryn Rose MardirosJune 5, 1948 - July 1, 2020Resident of Walnut CreekKathryn Rose Mardiros passed away on July 1, 2020 at her home in Walnut Creek, California, after a brief illness.Kathy was the oldest of five daughters born to Edna Wahl and Leonard Murrell Rose on June 5, 1948 in Los Altos, California. From an early age Kathy had a love of horses and dogs. As a teenager she convinced her parents to move from Pacific Palisades to Rolling Hills so she and her sisters could own horses. She graduated from Rolling Hills High School in 1966 and attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo where in 1970 she graduated with a degree in social science. She earned a teaching credential in 1972, her real estate license in 1973 and her broker's license in 1976.She met her husband Dale Leland Mardiros while at Cal Poly. They were married on March 9, 1974 at the Treasure Island Naval Station in San Francisco, CA.Kathy was a proud business owner of Corporate Referral Services, a real estate referral company. She was not yet ready to retire and still found immense joy in her work and helping clients.Kathy was an avid equestrian, having ridden horses from the age of eleven and owning her first horse at fifteen years of age. She still enjoyed riding Colby (Chardonnay II), her 23-year-old retired show horse. She loved taking her English Labrador, Austin Murrell to agility training and weekend visits to the dog park, she and her friends created, with other members of the neighborhood dog group. She and Dale also enjoyed watching bull riding and she had recently acquired part interest in two bucking bulls, Big Chief and Smoke Show.In addition to animals Kathy loved to travel. Some of her favorite places to go were Sea Ranch (where she honeymooned with Dale in 1974), Carmel and San Diego. Her latest trip was to New York City to celebrate Kathy and Dale's 70th birthdays. A favorite pastime was working in her beautiful rose garden.Kathy cared deeply for her family and friends. She was fiercely devoted to carrying on family traditions, which included making frozen fruit salad and cheesecake every holiday. Anyone who met Kathy would describe her as the most kind, loving and helpful person. She always went out of her way to pick out meaningful gifts and create special memories for her loved ones.Kathy is survived by her husband, Dale, dog Austin Murrell, horse Colby, four sisters, five nieces and two nephews.The family requests donations to Hospice East Bay in lieu of flowers. A memorial service will be planned at a future date when gatherings are possible.