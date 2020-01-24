|
Kathryn Savnik
September 24, 1959 - December 25, 2019
Oakland
In loving memory of Kathryn Benson Vanselow - Savnik.
Kathryn was born on September 24, 1959 in Berkeley, California. Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, Bob Vanselow and Carolyn Vanselow.
Survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Kurt Savnik, & three sons, Kyle Savnik, Adam Savnik, Alex Savnik
She will be lovingly remembered by her nieces Anastasia Savnik-Krueger, Samantha Savnik-Gaughan, Gina Savnik, nephew Matthew Savnik, brothers Larry Vanselow, John Vanselow and many friends.
Kathryn is resting peacefully now after passing in Oakland, California on Christmas day, December 25, 2019 at the young age of 60.
Kathryn was a cancer advocate & asks that in lieu of flowers that you please donate instead to the cancer charity of your choosing to help fight this terrible disease.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Sequoia Lodge from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.
2666 Mountain Blvd, Oakland, CA 94611
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 24, 2020