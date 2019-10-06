Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:30 PM
Becker Field, Havens Elementary School
323 Highland Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katie Jepsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katie Jepsen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katie Jepsen Obituary
Katie Jepsen
Celebration of Life
Oct. 11, 2019
Resident of Berkeley, CA
A Celebration of Life will be held for Havens 4th grade teacher Katie Jepsen on Friday, October 11, at 4:30 p.m. on Becker Field, Havens Elementary School, 323 Highland Avenue. Ms. Jepsen's family, Havens staff and friends will share memories and music in her honor and will conclude the 30-45 minute celebration with light refreshments. Her family, friends, colleagues, students and their families, and the greater Piedmont community are invited to attend. All ages are welcome, and guests are asked to bring a picnic blanket to sit on during the program.
A teacher at Havens School since 2004, Ms. Jepsen died on September 14.


View the online memorial for Katie Jepsen
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.