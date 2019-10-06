|
Katie Jepsen
Celebration of Life
Oct. 11, 2019
Resident of Berkeley, CA
A Celebration of Life will be held for Havens 4th grade teacher Katie Jepsen on Friday, October 11, at 4:30 p.m. on Becker Field, Havens Elementary School, 323 Highland Avenue. Ms. Jepsen's family, Havens staff and friends will share memories and music in her honor and will conclude the 30-45 minute celebration with light refreshments. Her family, friends, colleagues, students and their families, and the greater Piedmont community are invited to attend. All ages are welcome, and guests are asked to bring a picnic blanket to sit on during the program.
A teacher at Havens School since 2004, Ms. Jepsen died on September 14.
View the online memorial for Katie Jepsen
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019