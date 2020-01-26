|
|
Kay Littlefield
82
Resident of Danville
Kay Littlefield (née Thomas)
September 14, 1937 - December 20, 2019
Kay passed peacefully in her Danville home on December 20, 2019 at the age of 82.
She grew up on her parents' ranch in Hollister, CA, attended a one room school house and received her teaching degree from San Jose State University. She taught school for 35 years including 3 1/2 years in Berlin, Germany for the US occupation from 1964 to1967.
She married Jerold Littlefield in 1978 and they lived in San Francisco and Danville.
Kay was an accomplished musician, a world traveler, a loving, caring and fun person who loved to be in the company of her loving friends and family. She was an avid reader, excellent at crossword puzzles and taught many people how to play her favorite board and dice games.
She was preceded in death by her stepson Jeff (Teri; previous wife Kim, sons Corey and Logan), and is survived by her stepsons Jimmy (Adri, daughter Maya; previous wife Kathleen, daughter Anya and son Jackson), and Jason. Survived by her sister Mary Jane Jagla Owens, nephew Thomas A Jagla, niece Amanda E. Onstott (Brandon, daughter Emma and son Owen).
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kay's name can be made to Parkinson's Network of Mt Diablo or Fire Fighters Charitable Foundation.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Piatti Restaurant in Danville on February 16th at 11:30am.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 26, 2020