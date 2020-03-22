|
|
Kay Margaret Upshaw
April 22, 1936 - March 13, 2020
Walnut Creek
Kay Margaret Upshaw went on to be with the Lord on March 13th. She was in the presence of her loving family. Born April 22, 1936 in Endicott, Washington in her grandfather, Dr Dan Henry's house. Born to Dr Robert & Dorothy Henry. At one year of age, Kay suffered a total hearing loss. At age 4 she was sent with her Aunt Jessie to Central Institute for the Deaf in Missouri where she learned to speak & read lips. She would travel back to Colfax, Washington during holidays & school vacations. She treasured her summers spent with family at Hayden Lake, Idaho where she enjoyed & excelled at tennis, golf, swimming, & loved boating on the family boat, Skeets. She attended Colfax High School 1950-54 where she was Prom Queen. She met her high school sweetheart & love of her life, Michael Upshaw. She attended & graduated from Washington State University with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. She & Mike got married in 1958 in Colfax. She & Mike moved to California where she became a cytologist. She raised her children before returning back to work as a cytologist for 25 years. Kay served as secretary of the Oral Deaf Adults Section for a number of years. Kay loved traveling, a special highlight was her trip to Europe with her sisters, Pat & Jane. She continued to work on-call at the County Hospital in Martinez until she was 78. Her grandchildren & great grandchildren were a big part of her life & she enjoyed attending as many of their activities as possible. She enjoyed all of the many social events with family & friends. Kay is survived by her husband Mike, her children Mary, Michael, Katherine, Angela & their spouses, her two sisters Pat Norris, and Jane Trunkey & 8 grandchildren & 2 great-grand children. Preceded in death by her brother Bobby & brothers-in-law Dr. Donald Trunkey & Dr., Thomas Norris.
In lieu of sending flowers, please consider a charitable donation to Colfax Schools Foundation, 223 N Main, Colfax, WA 99111 (509-397-4661) or, the Central Institute for the Deaf - www.cid.edu.
Celebration of Life Service in California at Oakmont Memorial Park and Mortuary is postponed & a Celebration of Life will take place in July in Hayden Lake, Idaho.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 22, 2020