|
|
Kayla Rose Freier
Resident of Concord
Kayla Freier passed away suddenly and unexpectedly October 6, 2019, at her home in Concord. She was 37. Kayla was born September 2, 1982 at Josephine General Hospital in Grants Pass Oregon. She was a graduate of Concord High and attended Chico State University and graduated from Cal Poly Pomona with a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science. Kayla loved animals of all kinds and was an advocate of animal well-being as a Veterinary Technician and a volunteer at the Animal Rescue Foundation in Walnut Creek. Kayla loved soccer, waterskiing, horseback riding and showing, and music.
Kayla will be greatly missed and is survived by her parents Doug and Judy Freier, her brother Matt, Aunt Laura Aue, Uncles Ken Aronson and Rich Aronson, and Ron Freier as well as Grandfather Lawrence Aronson and Grandmother Kelly Aronson.
Visitation will be at Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel, 4125 Clayton Road, Concord on Monday October 14, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM. Private burial at Los Gatos Memorial Park, 2255 Los Gatos Almaden Road, San Jose.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to one of the following:
NAMI California - https://41339.thankyou4caring.org/sslpage.aspx?pid=298
ARF - https://arflife.org/donate; Narcotics Anonymous (NA)
View the online memorial for Kayla Rose Freier
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 11, 2019