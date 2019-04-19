Kazumi Uda Murai

Jan. 12, 1942 - Mar. 31, 2019

Walnut Creek, Ca

Born on January 12, 1942 to Kazuo and Michiko Uda in Wakayama, Japan. She contracted tuberculosis when she was 3 years old and managed to survive the illness, but suffered all her life with the after effects of the disease. She moved to the United States in 1960. She married Peter Murai on February 3, 1963, and had 3 sons, Gregory, James and Paul. Kazumi's greatest joy came from being with her family. She loved to read Japanese books, and create jewelry and art with glass. Her sense of humor, kindness and laughter warmed all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband Peter; Son James (Susan) Grandchildren Maxwell and Michiko; Son Paul (Soyeon) Grandson Jay; Predeceased by her oldest son Gregory (Dale). She is also survived by her two brothers Keigo Uda and Seigo Uda.

Passed away early morning on March 31, 2019 on Maui at Hospice Maui, where she was kept comfortable and had a peaceful passing. The early respiratory problems finally caught up with her. She died with her sons Jim and Paul, daughter Dale, grand daughter Michiko and husband Peter at her side. She was cremated on Maui and her ashes will be scattered over San Francisco Bay.

Services will be held at St Anne's Catholic Church, 1600 Rossmoor Pkwy, Walnut Creek, CA. May 3, 2019 at 11:00 am. Reception to follow immediately at the Club Room, Creekside Complex, Rossmoor.

In lieu of flowers and/or Koden she requested that donations be made to Living Jazz, Greg Murai Memorial Scholarship Fund. 1728 San Pablo Avenue, Oakland, CA 94612. livingjazz.org





