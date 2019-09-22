|
|
Keith Charles Peeso
Resident of Livermore
On Sunday, September 8, Keith Charles Peeso, devoted husband and father of three, passed away at the age of 51. Keith was born on May 6, 1968 to Joseph and Myrna (Jago sz) Peeso. On October 21, 1995 he married Christine Lynn Zahnow, his high school sweetheart. Together they have raised three sons, Joshua Charles (20), Bryan Eugene (18) and Zachary Keith (13). Keith graduated from Hillsdale High School in San Mateo in 1987 and joined the Army. After three years of service he joined the National Guard and soon after, served a tour of duty in the Persian Gulf War. In 1995 he joined the California Highway Patrol, beginning the career he always dreamed of. In March 2014, he became a Sergeant, and in August of 2016, a motorcycle Sergeant. He was proud of each of these accomplishments, and he especially loved being on the motorcycle. Keith's greatest joy in life was spending time with his sons and his wife. He was an avid fisherman and sailor, and they spent a lot of time together on the water. He also passed along his passion of motorcycles, trucks, dirt bikes and building and fixing things, and his boys are proving that these lessons have been well learned. Keith was preceded in death by his father, Joseph, his grandparents, his niece Sandi and several aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife Christine, his three sons, Josh, Bryan and Zach, his mother Myrna, sister Karen, sister Kristi and her husband Jeff (Plaskett), mother and father-in-law Judy and Gene Zahnow, sister-in-law Kathleen and her husband Dean (Orfanedes), four nieces, three nephews, and many other family members that love him.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 28 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1385 S. Livermore Ave. at 2 o'clock p.m. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the American Brain Tumor Association, www.abta.org, and The Rosie Foundation, PO Box 301, Franklin, KY, 42135. For more information about the Rosie Foundation, please find their page on Facebook.
View the online memorial for Keith Charles Peeso
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 22, 2019