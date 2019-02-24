Keith Packwood

Nov. 2, 1930 - Feb. 8, 2019

Santa Rosa

John "Keith" Packwood, 88, of Healdsburg California, died February 8, 2019, at his Santa Rosa home. Keith Packwood was born November 2, 1930, in Healdsburg, California to Wendel and Ella Packwood. He attended Healdsburg High School. He continued his education at Santa Rosa Jr. College and graduated from UC Davis with a degree in Animal Science. He served in the army for 2 years and met his wife, LaVerne (Kaelin) Packwood soon after.

Keith Packwood moved to Concord to work at Shell Chemical and Contra Costa Central Sanitation District until retirement. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and family sporting events, helping often with swim meets. He also enjoyed trailering and traveling the world. He was an active member of St. Andrews First Presbyterian Church and SIRS.

Keith Packwood, a loving husband, father and friend, is survived by his his wife, LaVerne, of 63 years, his children Mark (Elaine), Lisa (Richard) Castaneda and Wendy (Mark) Walker, eight grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

His memorial will be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Pleasant Hill, March 31st at 1:00pm. Reception following.

In lieu of flowers donations my be sent to St. Andrew's Building and Grounds or .





View the online memorial for Keith Packwood Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary