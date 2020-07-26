Kelly Eileen Hunt nee Tanzo
April 27, 1959 - July 15, 2020
Resident of Antioch, CA
It is with great sadness to say a beautiful lady passed Wed July 15. She is survived by grandchildren, Sabrina & Gino Duran, sisters, Tracy (Marc) Berry, Roseanne (Frank) Myers, former husband, Tom Aguilar, companion, Jeff Freidman and numerous relatives. Predeceased by daughter, Mea Aguilar, mother, Lil Tanzo, father, Harvey Tanzo, brother, Daniel Tanzo and husband, Dennis Hunt. Services will be private. View the online memorial for Kelly Eileen Hunt nee Tanzo