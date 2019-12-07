|
Kelly Marie Jones
February 17, 1962- November 30, 2019
Resident of Dublin
Kelly Marie Jones passed away Saturday at home after a long battle with cancer. Her contagious love for life touched many, and her unerring sense of friendship, devotion to sincerity, and fierce independence will be missed by all who knew her.
Kelly was born in Glendale, CA and graduated from La Canada high school. She enjoyed playing pool, laughing with friends, spending time with her grandchildren, reading a good book, playing the slots, helping others and enjoying the sun at the beach.
Kelly is survived by her loving children Justin & Kellie Jones, Jamie & Joe Milford, Jessica Anderson, Jillian Anderson and grandchildren, Angelo and Gabriel Esqueda, and Ariana Turner, all of Manteca. She is also survived by her brother Scott Jones of Dublin, and father Ivan Jones of Shelton, WA. Her caring spirit will be missed.
Friends and Family are invited to her Celebration of Life on Sunday, December 8th, from 12:30-3:30 at the Shannon Community Center, 11600 Shannon Ave in Dublin. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the 7000 Village Parkway E, Dublin CA, 94568.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 7, 2019