East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham-Hitch Mortuary
4167 First Street
Pleasanton, CA 94566-6705
(925) 846-5624
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
12:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Shannon Community Center,
11600 Shannon Ave
Dublin, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kelly Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelly Marie Jones


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kelly Marie Jones Obituary
Kelly Marie Jones
February 17, 1962- November 30, 2019
Resident of Dublin
Kelly Marie Jones passed away Saturday at home after a long battle with cancer. Her contagious love for life touched many, and her unerring sense of friendship, devotion to sincerity, and fierce independence will be missed by all who knew her.
Kelly was born in Glendale, CA and graduated from La Canada high school. She enjoyed playing pool, laughing with friends, spending time with her grandchildren, reading a good book, playing the slots, helping others and enjoying the sun at the beach.
Kelly is survived by her loving children Justin & Kellie Jones, Jamie & Joe Milford, Jessica Anderson, Jillian Anderson and grandchildren, Angelo and Gabriel Esqueda, and Ariana Turner, all of Manteca. She is also survived by her brother Scott Jones of Dublin, and father Ivan Jones of Shelton, WA. Her caring spirit will be missed.
Friends and Family are invited to her Celebration of Life on Sunday, December 8th, from 12:30-3:30 at the Shannon Community Center, 11600 Shannon Ave in Dublin. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the 7000 Village Parkway E, Dublin CA, 94568.


View the online memorial for Kelly Marie Jones
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kelly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham-Hitch Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -