Ken Sihler

Resident of Walnut Creek, California

It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of our beloved Ken Sihler on March 16, 2019 after a brief illness. A native of Buffalo, NY, born June 29, 1949, Ken is survived by his wife Camille, and brother Scott, sisters-in-law Jo Ann, Catherine, Lenora (deceased), and brothers-in-law Sam and Bud along with many nieces and nephews, all of whom adore him dearly.

Ken enjoyed working with friends for over 33 years at Lawrence Berkeley Lab. He was a member of the Walnut Creek Men's Golf Club and Sirs 146, always looking forward to early morning rounds with his golf buddies. Ken made lasting friendships throughout his life. Scooter misses his best friend.

A mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, Pleasant Hill on April 6, at 10:00 AM with reception to follow at St. Stephen's Parish Hall in Walnut Creek. Memorial donations may be made to UCSF Medical Research Parnassus Heights site.





