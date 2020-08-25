Kenna H. Moirao
July 14, 1976 - August 21, 2020
Resident of Pleasanton, CA
Kenna Moirao passed away peacefully August 21.
Kenna's passion for children and learning was apparent in every aspect of her life; she was devoted to her students and the community at Frederiksen Elementary in Dublin.
Kenna will be remembered for her positive attitude, infectious laugh, and unwavering strength.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Culinary Angels (https://culinaryangels.org/
).
Kenna is survived by her parents, David and Diane Moirao, sister, Tiffani, and nephew and nieces, Jacob, Alyssa, and Addyson. View the online memorial for Kenna H. Moirao