Kenna H. Moirao
1976 - 2020
Kenna H. Moirao
July 14, 1976 - August 21, 2020
Resident of Pleasanton, CA
Kenna Moirao passed away peacefully August 21.
Kenna's passion for children and learning was apparent in every aspect of her life; she was devoted to her students and the community at Frederiksen Elementary in Dublin.
Kenna will be remembered for her positive attitude, infectious laugh, and unwavering strength.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Culinary Angels (https://culinaryangels.org/).
Kenna is survived by her parents, David and Diane Moirao, sister, Tiffani, and nephew and nieces, Jacob, Alyssa, and Addyson.


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 24, 2020
Ms Kenna was a wonderful teacher . She was my daughter's teacher for the year 2019-20. She will be in our hearts forever.
Sara
Student
August 24, 2020
What a wonderful person you were Kenna. My son Anthony enjoyed your class so much and would always say Ms Moriao is the best teacher ever! I had so much fun chaperoning on your field trips and having great conversation with you and your father. You’re forever in our hearts❤ Thank you
Nick Lewis
Friend
