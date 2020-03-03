|
|
Kenneth A. Costa
December 11, 1939 - February 27, 2020
Resident of Castro Valley
Ken Costa, a caring husband, devoted father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother passed away on Feb 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. He was married to his wife, Judi for 43 years. Ken leaves behind two siblings: Louis Costa of Daly City and Rose (David) Inocencio of Horse Creek. He is a beloved father of six children: Zelie Waialani (Rick) Nogueira of Manteca, Kuupua Costa (Monique Mabey) of San Francisco, Steve (Keiko) Sheriff of Japan, John (Ana) Sheriff of Castro Valley, Michael (Myrna) Sheriff of Castro Valley, and Nathan Anthony Nuhi Costa of Castro Valley. He was a loving Papa to seven grandchildren: Alanna (Michael) Kelley of Manteca, Annette (Donald) McFarland of Sacramento, Nicholas (Kelly) Loehrer of Manecta, Kaylyn (Tim) Combs of Livermore, Rachel Sheriff of Castro Valley, Tyus Sheriff of Japan, and Mateo Sheriff of Castro Valley. He also leaves behind nine great grandchildren. Ken was a retired educator who transformed many lives in the Castro Valley Unified School District for over 35 years where he served as a classroom and Lead Teacher. A Memorial Mass will be held in his honor at Transfiguration Church in Castro Valley, on March 5th at 11 AM. Aloha attire is suggested. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Ken's honor to at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/kennethcosta
View the online memorial for Kenneth A. Costa
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 3, 2020