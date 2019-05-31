Kenneth Alexander Matheson

June 3, 1946 ~ May 17, 2019

Resident of Martinez

Ken Matheson passed away after a valiant battle with heart disease. He died peacefully with his family by his side. He is survived by his loving wife Elaine, 2 daughters Beverly and Anna and four grandchildren, Lyndsie, Danny, Avery and Nolan. Ken was born and raised in San Francisco and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School. He enlisted in the US Navy and served 2 tours of Vietnam on the USS Canberra. After serving, he enjoyed a 40 year career with PGE and retired in 2008. Ken and Elaine were married for 51 wonderful years. He loved driving his Model A cars, annual fishing trips to Shasta, and traveling the world. Rest in peace Ken, you will always be in our hearts

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Tuesday, June 4th 12:30pm at Zio Fraedo's, 611 Gregory Lane, Pleasant Hill, CA





