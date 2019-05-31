Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
12:30 PM
Zio Fraedo's
611 Gregory Lane
Pleasant Hill, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Matheson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Alexander Matheson


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth Alexander Matheson Obituary
Kenneth Alexander Matheson
June 3, 1946 ~ May 17, 2019
Resident of Martinez
Ken Matheson passed away after a valiant battle with heart disease. He died peacefully with his family by his side. He is survived by his loving wife Elaine, 2 daughters Beverly and Anna and four grandchildren, Lyndsie, Danny, Avery and Nolan. Ken was born and raised in San Francisco and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School. He enlisted in the US Navy and served 2 tours of Vietnam on the USS Canberra. After serving, he enjoyed a 40 year career with PGE and retired in 2008. Ken and Elaine were married for 51 wonderful years. He loved driving his Model A cars, annual fishing trips to Shasta, and traveling the world. Rest in peace Ken, you will always be in our hearts
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Tuesday, June 4th 12:30pm at Zio Fraedo's, 611 Gregory Lane, Pleasant Hill, CA


View the online memorial for Kenneth Alexander Matheson
Published in East Bay Times on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.