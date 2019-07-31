|
Kenneth Anthony Berry
July 5, 1942 - July 15, 2019
San Francisco, Ca
The only son of Olin Berry and Lorraine Collins Berry, Kenneth Berry was born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area where he attended St. Ignatius Preparatory High School and the University of San Francisco. He started out as an OTC trader for Reynolds and Co., later Mitchum, Templeton & Jones, then ended his long career in finance as an options floor broker on the Pacific Coast Exchange. An avid sports fan, Ken spent several years volunteering as a youth athletic coach for his kids, in both baseball and soccer in and around Moraga. A genuine lover of good music, he also spent a great deal of his free time listening to and studying music. Kenneth was both a loving husband and caring father who attended Holy Cross Lutheran Church and later, after returning to the Catholic faith, the St. Boniface Catholic Church in San Francisco. He is survived by his four children, Christopher Edward Berry, Lisa Mills Berry-Gurung, Patrick William Berry and David James Berry, as well as his ex-wife, Mary Ann.
Published in East Bay Times on July 31, 2019