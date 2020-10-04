Kenneth BardenJuly 12, 1923 - September 26, 2020Resident of Concord, CAKenneth Barden, a longtime resident of the Concord-Walnut Creek area, in his 98th year, passed away quietly and peacefully in his sleep due to old age. Kenneth is predeceased by his father and mother, Frank and Vera (Seymour) Barden, his sisters Jill Sleight and Lucille Gardner, and his daughter Joy Barden. Kenneth is survived by his brother Jerry Barden of Dansville, New York, his son Drew (Christine), granddaughter Joscelyn Strasser (Aaron), great granddaughter Farrah Strasser, Joy's son Nicholas Ammann (Ashleigh), great grandchildren Emmerson and Kaden, and several nieces and nephews scattered along the east coast.Kenneth was born on the family dairy farm outside of Penn Yan, New York not far from a four corners in the road named Benton Center. He spent his early years working on the farm doing chores but always liked school studies much better. He was graduated from Penn Yan Academy and received a New York Regents' Scholarship to attend college. He enrolled in Cazenovia College where he studied history and played varsity basketball and baseball. The onset of war interrupted his college career, and he enlisted in the Navy as an Ordinary Seaman and chose to enter the Navy's V12 program at Ithaca College in preparation for Officers' Training School. He was subsequently commissioned an Ensign in the Navy and assigned to an Attack Transport, the USS Charles Carroll. His ship was assigned to the Okinawa invasion fleet. On April 1, 1944, a line of seven Higgins Boats commanded by Lieutenant Barden took infantry men and supplies into the invasion beaches. During the campaign, his ship suffered major damage in a Kamikaze attack and had to return to San Francisco for repairs.While in port he met a young naval nurse, Dorothy Shaw, from Richmond, California. They kept in touch as his ship made trips into the Pacific delivering supplies and returning troops to west coast ports. He was mustered out of the Navy into the Naval Reserve in mid-1946. On August 3, 1946 he married Dorothy Shaw in Berkeley, California. On August 3, 2013, 67 years to the day, Joscelyn Barden was married to Aaron Strasser in Seattle, Washington. One of the highlights of the wedding reception was Kenneth's toast to the newlyweds.Kenneth and Dorothy initially moved to New York where Kenneth taught at Gorham High School while finishing his undergraduate degree. Dorothy worked as a nurse. In 1950 they returned to the west coast with their two children Drew and Joy and settled in Concord, California. Kenneth began teaching in the Mt. Diablo Unified School District and Dorothy worked as a nurse for a local doctor. Kenneth remained active in the Naval Reserve doing active duty every summer. He also continued taking college courses. He subsequently became a speech pathologist before going into district administration as a Child Welfare and Attendance Consultant. After 35 years he retired and Ken and Dorothy enjoyed a long retirement together traveling, golfing, while welcoming two grandchildren. Dorothy passed away in 1999 after 53 years of marriage. Kenneth remained active in later years sitting on the Vallejo Urban Advisory Commission and working on Senior Legislative affairs.Kenneth's wishes were that his ashes be spread at sea by the US Navy.Neptune Society