Kenneth Bolinger
April 13, 1939 - February 3, 2020
Bella Vista, Arkansas
Kenneth Walter Bolinger, 80, formerly of Lafayette and Santa Rosa, CA, passed away in Bella Vista, Arkansas, February 3, 2020, after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Ken was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, the second child of Walter and Willeta Raley Bolinger, who were teachers at the Hawaiian Mission Academy. He spent most of his life in California.
Ken attended P.U.C. Preparatory School in Angwin and graduated from Napa Senior High School. Ken married Ivalee C. Haunani Henry in 1958, with whom he had three sons, Lance, Kent and Keith. Ken tried a few different jobs and then went to work at Budget Finance, where by 1966 he had become the youngest branch manager in the company. Ken and Ivalee ended their marriage in 1964. In 1966, Ken enrolled at Pacific Union College and graduated in only three years with a B.S. in accounting, then went on to earn a law degree at U.C. Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco.
In his second year of law school, Ken took a job at a small law firm in San Francisco, where he met Myra Sue Potter, a secretary recently arrived from Michigan. They married in 1974, and welcomed a fourth son, Stephen, a year later.
Ken was admitted to the California Bar in 1973 and opened his first law practice with fellow Hastings graduate William B. Sloan. Ken continued in private practice in Contra Costa County, soon specializing in insurance subrogation. For over 30 years, he and his firm successfully represented major insurance companies in litigation throughout the state, maintaining offices in both northern and southern California.
Ken & Myra traveled a lot during their 45-year marriage, often with friends, primarily to Hawaii, Britain, Ireland and western Europe. For many years, they were active members of the Pleasant Hill Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Ken retired from trial work in 2002, and he and Myra moved to Flagler Beach, Florida, where he continued to oversee the law offices via the internet and regular trips back to California. He sold the law practice to a partner in 2007. Ken's health began to deteriorate in 2010, and he and Myra moved back to California in 2014, where they settled in Santa Rosa near Ken's younger sister Betty. In 2018, Myra moved them to Bella Vista, Arkansas, near her sister & brother-in-law. Ken spent a few months in their new home, then moved first into a memory care facility and then to a small residential facility where, with the addition of hospice assistance, he found the care more personal and the atmosphere less hectic. He sat in his recliner with his headphones on and sang along loudly with Elvis and Willie until the final week of his life.
Ken was preceded in death by his son Sheldon Keith in 1983 and sister Hazel Marie (Rebecca). He is loved and survived by his wives, Ivalee Henry of Sacramento and Myra (Potter) Bolinger of Bella Vista, AR; sons Walter Lance of Sacramento, Leonard Kent of Hilo, Hawaii, and Stephen Jarrard (& wife Kate) of Melbourne, Australia; grandchildren, Heather (Bolinger) Burch of Ft. Worth, TX, and Fiona, James, and Caroline Bolinger of Melbourne; sister Betty (Bolinger) Stanfield of Sebastopol, CA; in-laws Wayne & Nancy (Potter) Inglis of Bella Vista and Richard Potter of Chicago; and several Raley, Bolinger and Potter cousins, nieces and nephews.
Following a private interment at St. Helena Cemetery, family and friends are invited to share their memories of Ken at a going away party March 23, 12:00-3:00pm at The Magnolia Room, 1299 Pine St., St. Helena. In remembrance of this kind and generous man, please donate to your local Hospice agency or the Lewy Body Dementia Association, or just take someone you love out to hear some live music – and sing along!
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 28, 2020