Kenneth BretschneiderMarch 3, 1928 - October 18, 2020Resident of San Leandro, CaliforniaKenneth Emil Bretschneider, not one who would do other than what he wanted, when he wanted, nevertheless, found himself at his final departure gate on October 18, 2020 at age 92.He was always up for adventure and loved to travel with his wife, Leta. They toured 44 counties, including a few long before they were on most people's radar screens. They also hit the road in their motorhome every chance they got—through every state across the US, to Canada and up to Alaska, down to Mexico and around Baja California. The desert Southwest was by far their favorite destination.Ken was born in Hayden, Arizona on March 3, 1928 to Emil Rudolf and Elsa Olsson Bretschneider. He had an older brother, Rudy, who was his cohort in escapades in childhood and beyond. The family moved several times, eventually settling for a time in Van Buren, Arkansas, where Ken met Leta Earls. They married on Nov 8, 1947 in San Francisco while Ken was in the Army stationed at Fort Ord, California.They welcomed son, Dale, in 1950 and daughter, Cheryl, in 1953. They moved to San Leandro, California in 1954 and lived in the same house in Floresta Gardens for 64 years. The family grew over the years: daughter-in-law Candy, grandson Sean and his wife Keri, their children Clare, Tessa, Leo, and Gemma. Son-in-law Toby, granddaughter Leigh and her husband Jon, grandson Michael. They all knew Ken's favorite sayings, such as, "On our way to San Jose," before any trip, anywhere. The grandkids also knew he was a soft touch— "Ask Grandpa, he'll buy a large," when at the concession stands every year at the Alameda County Fair.Using the GI Bill to train as a machinist, Ken worked at a screw machine shop in Oakland until he and his brother Rudy started their own business. Ken later became sole owner of B&B Screw Products in San Leandro until his retirement.There was nothing he wouldn't repair or at least tackle. He and Leta remodeled their kitchen and bathroom themselves. He built an electric-powered go-kart using parts from the local junkyard, the original Tesla. He and Dale even built a dune buggy in the garage with parts salvaged from an old Volkswagen.Ken was a backyard gardener extraordinaire. There was no vegetable or fruit tree he didn't try to grow. Tomatoes were his specialty, although he had bumper crops of cucumbers, onions and garlic. And there were always rows of gigantic sunflowers. He and Leta would set boxes of vegetables in front of the house—free to whoever wanted them. The garage shelves were lined with jars of pickles and preserves. "Goood stuff."And the man could cook! He had shelves of cookbooks with recipes from several countries. He spent hours meticulously following every step, using specialty utensils. But his favorite dishes were comfort foods. "Nothing like a good pot roast." He called his gravy "nectar of the gods."Fishing trips with his buddies were much anticipated and talked about activities. They would head to Hat Creek, California or to Mexico in the motorhome for fishing, cold beer, and tall tales.But all good tales come to an end. Ken and Leta's health declined to a point where they moved to assisted living and memory care near Cheryl in Chapel Hill, NC. They had almost reached their 72nd wedding anniversary when Leta passed away in October 2019. Ken followed her a year later. He would have said, "Man alive, we have arrived."