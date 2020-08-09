Ken shopped in my store. I quickly got to know him and Beau. I would see Ken and he would say the truck is unlocked go see your boyfriend. He always had a smile, laugh and kind word for me. Except when I would give Beau a pup-cup from Starbucks. Once when I was having a hard time finding dog pads he went to Costco and bought them for me. He wouldn’t accept my money just told me to take them. He was a kind man that I will miss seeing at Safeway. My condolences to his family, I’m praying for you all.

Brandye Dewey

Friend