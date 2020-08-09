Kenneth Butori
November 17, 1948 - July 29, 2020
Resident of Concord, CA
Born in San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood in 1948, Ken passed on July 29, 2020, after a month-long battle against the Coronavirus.
Ken attended St. Vincent de Paul Grammar School and Galileo High School. Thereafter, he began working for the Alioto-Lazio Fish Company, where he made a lifelong friendship with the Cincotta family.
Ken married his wife Linda in 1970. They relocated to Concord and raised three daughters together. Ken worked for the San Francisco Municipal Railway for 32 years before his retirement in 2009. In retirement, Ken devoted much of his time to caring for his grandsons, cooking for his wife, friends and family, and hunting.
Truly a character and larger than life, Ken will be remembered as the life of the party with more energy than those half his age. He easily kept up with his grandkids and his Labrador Retriever, Beau. He loved to laugh, drink red wine and was never shy with his political opinions. He was a loyal friend and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
True to his Italian roots, Ken demonstrated love and affection for family, loyalty to friends and an immense generosity, which he displayed through his love of cooking. His generosity was immeasurable, especially with his daughters and grandchildren, who affectionately referred to him as Nonno. He routinely delivered them homemade soup, pasta sauce, cookies, and even Christmas trees. He always went out of his way to provide whatever they might need or want. He was a fixture in his grandson's daily lives; from swim meets to basketball games and school pick-ups, he was always there for them. Even as adults, his daughters knew that he was there for them unconditionally. His love will be deeply missed.
Ken was a longtime hunter, a skill he learned from his father over many years at their Lake County hunting club. Later in life, Ken and his lifelong best friend, Anthony Rodin, traveled to Colorado each year to hunt elk with the many friends they had made there. In addition to Anthony, Ken counted the entire Rodin and Duggan families (Original Joe's) as great friends throughout his life.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Edward Butori, and his brother, Allen. Ken will be missed by his wife of 50 years, Linda; three children, Kristin Lauria, Stephanie Ulman (Peter), and Angela Fix (Justin); grandchildren, Lucas and Nathan Lauria, Anna and Elle Ulman; his brother, Ron Butori (DeeDee); and numerous other friends and family. Ken missed his parents dearly after their deaths and, though he now joins them with God, he will be desperately missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Ken was raised Catholic and, in the last years of his life, he found his way back to God. Due to pandemic restrictions, a small, private service will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Church.
In lieu of bereavement gifts, please consider a donation in Ken's name to The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, www.rmef.org
