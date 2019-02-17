Kenneth Dale Freitas

May 2, 1938 - February 8, 2019

Resident of Hayward

Kenneth Dale Freitas, 80, longtime resident of Hayward California, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019, of natural causes in his home.

Ken was born in Oakland on May 2, 1938 to Abel and Theresa (Prioste) Freitas, both deceased. He is survived by his loving wife, Frances (Finigan) Freitas, his two daughters, Karen Freitas and Kristine Freitas, his sister Patricia Freitas, and many more relatives.

Ken attended grammar school at St. Louis Bertrand and graduated from Bishop O'Dowd High School where he enjoyed playing sports, including varsity baseball. He also attended Laney College. He served in the Armed Forces and was stationed overseas. Ken had the great pleasure of serving in John F. Kennedy's Inauguration ceremony.

Following in his father's trade, he worked as a Sheet Metal Worker (local 104) for more than fifty years. The last stretch of his career was working in this field for the Oakland Public Schools.

In 1964, Ken met the love of his life, Frances Marie Finigan ("Sunny") at a dance at the Sir Francis Drake Hotel in San Francisco. They were married the following year and had 53 beautiful years together. They had two lovely daughters, Karen (of Hayward) and Kristine (of Fremont).

Ken was a big sports fan. He was an avid and dedicated fan of the Oakland A's and the Golden State Warriors! He had loved to talk with his father (Abel) about baseball over the years. If an A's game was on, he was either watching it on TV, or listening to it on his little battery-operated transistor radio. Ken took pride in coaching his two daughters on their Bobby Sox teams, and in being their personal pitching coach. He even spray painted a pitcher's mound and home plate on the street in front of their home.

Ken had many great qualities that were cherished by friends and family. He was a loyal husband and father, caring and generous with others, especially those in their times of need. He was a devoted friend. He adored the animals in his life and will be greatly missed by his beloved current "grand-furry children" Bella, Murphy and Gouda.

Ken's sanctuary was his garage, where he worked on sheet metal and wood projects. He always delighted in helping his daughters with their many home improvement projects.

Both Ken and Fran were active parishioners at St. Joachim's church. Ken volunteered and kept active up to the time of his death with numerous volunteer activities, including for St. Joachim's: St. Vincent de Paul Society, (TOPS) Take Off Pounds Sensibly, and with Recovery Inc. -- where he led self-help groups for those suffering with mental illnesses.

He will be greatly missed!

The Rosary will be held on Wednesday, Feb 20, at Holy Sepulchre Funeral Center at 1051 Harder Road in Hayward. The viewing is from 5 to 8:30 pm, the Rosary at 6:30 pm. The Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, Feb 21, at 10:30 am at St. Joachim Church at 21250 Hesperian Blvd in Hayward. This will be followed by the burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family is requesting contributions be made in honor of Kenneth Freitas to either St. Joachim's: St. Vincent DePaul Society, 21250 Hesperian Blvd., Hayward 94541, or to the Hayward Animal Shelter, c/o Hayward Animal Services, 16 Barnes Ct, Hayward, CA 94544.





View the online memorial for Kenneth Dale Freitas Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary