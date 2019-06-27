Kenneth Duwayne Bailey, Jr.

May 30, 1952 ~ June 15, 2019

Resident of Castro Valley, California

It is with great sadness that the family of Kenneth Bailey Jr., announces his passing after a valiant battle with cancer at his home surrounded by loved ones.

Ken was born in Oakland, CA to Kenneth Sr. and Mae (Timmis) Bailey. He graduated San Leandro HS in 1970 and worked in the painter's union for Giampolini & Co. for over 40 years as a Painter, Superintendent, and Estimator. Ken loved his family, rock & roll music, his Harley Davidson, & hosting friends & family for football games & pool parties. He was a talented chef who single-handedly cooked an entire, amazing, Thanksgiving Dinner every year & would passionately bake decadent classic French desserts for Christmas. He enjoyed spending his weekends golfing, watching football, & playing guitar with his band The Monsters of Rock. His quick wit, optimism, & infectious smile will be missed by many.

Ken was predeceased by his father Kenneth Sr. He will be lovingly remembered by his mother Mae, son Jeremy (Kendal), sister Victoria Rose (Barry), grandchildren Collin, Hunter, and Vivian, nieces Megan and Kendall (David), and nephew Kevin.

A Celebration of Ken's life will be held at his sister Vicki Rose's house on July 14th from 1-4 PM in Alamo, CA.





