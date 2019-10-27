|
|
Kenneth E. Kratz Sr.
Dec. 25, 1928 - Oct. 22, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek
Ken, 90, was born on Christmas 1928 in Dubuque, Iowa. His family soon moved to Scotland, South Dakota where he grew up and graduated from Scotland High School in 1946. After graduation he listed in the U.S. Army and served in the Army of Occupation in Japan. He attended South Dakota State College until being recalled to service during the Korean War. He then moved to California and later had his own business; Engineering Representatives until his retirement in 1992. He enjoyed playing basketball, golf, tennis, traveling, singing as well as activities with the Sirs Branch 146. Survived by his wife of sixty-six years, Lynn; 4 children: 2 grandchildren: 1 brother; 3 sisters; and 1 sister-in-law
A celebration of Ken's life will be at Queen of Heaven Cemetery St Cecilia Chapel, 1965 Reliez Valley Rd., Lafayette, CA on Wednesday, October 30, at 10:00am
View the online memorial for Kenneth E. Kratz Sr.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019