Kenneth Elzo MeekerJune 24, 1927 - June 24, 2020Resident of Concord, CAKenneth "Ken" Meeker was born on June 24, 1927 to Frank and Maude Meeker in Salinas California. He was the youngest of five children. Ken married Velma Corda in 1952 and together they raised three children, Marilyn, Ron and Jim. With his wife and three children, he moved his family to Concord, CA where he lived till his passing on June 24, 2020.Ken was born and raised in Salinas, California and graduated from Salinas Union High School in 1945. As college was not an option at this time due to financial hardships he joined the Merchant Marines in 1945 at 18 years of age with a salary of $250/mo and served 9 months. He then enlisted into the United States Army in 1946 and served 18 months. Upon honorable discharge from the Army Ken had earned a GI Bill that provided him the financial support to pursue his college education. He went to Hartnell Junior College in 1948 and simultaneously signed up for the National Guard. Upon completion at Hartnell he was accepted into the Chemical Engineering program at the University of California, Berkeley where he graduated with honors in 1952. Upon graduation Ken accepted a position at Standard Oil (Chevron) where he worked as a Chemical Engineer for over thirty years and retired in 1985 at the age of 57.Just prior to graduation from Berkeley Ken married his sweetheart Velma. Together they lovingly raised their three children; Marilyn, Ron and Jim in Concord, CA. Ken was an amazing and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was loved and respected by all that met him and was an inspiration to all. He was described as a great example of a great example and always treated people with kindness and respect.Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Velma, and granddaughter, Natalie. He is survived by his loving daughter and son-in-law, Marilyn and Julio Diaz, loving son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Jenny Meeker, and loving son, Jim Meeker. As well as his grandchildren; Matthew and Kenneth Diaz, Stephanie Meeker and Danielle Grindle, and four great grandchildren.Private Services will be held. Interment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery.