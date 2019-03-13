Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Oakmont Memorial Park and Cemetary
Lafayette, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth F. Edwards

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth F. Edwards Obituary
Kenneth F. Edwards
A Pilot's Life
Bay Area Resident
Kenneth F. Edwards passed peacefully on March 7, 2019.
Ken was born and raised in Santa Rosa, CA, spent his Air Force and college years in Arizona, worked in the Bay Area and retired to Pine Grove. His passion was flying.
Ken is survived by his wife Marilyn, daughter Connie, stepdaughter Sandy Fettkether, stepson Eric Snow, their spouses, grandson Chris Fettkether, sisters Grace Page and Karen Skinner, and ex-wife Carolyn. Predeceased is his daughter, Kaycee.
The memorial service will be March 16 at 1 PM at Oakmont Memorial Park and Cemetary in Lafayette, CA.
Ken is remembered with love.


View the online memorial for Kenneth F. Edwards
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.