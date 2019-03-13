|
|
Kenneth F. Edwards
A Pilot's Life
Bay Area Resident
Kenneth F. Edwards passed peacefully on March 7, 2019.
Ken was born and raised in Santa Rosa, CA, spent his Air Force and college years in Arizona, worked in the Bay Area and retired to Pine Grove. His passion was flying.
Ken is survived by his wife Marilyn, daughter Connie, stepdaughter Sandy Fettkether, stepson Eric Snow, their spouses, grandson Chris Fettkether, sisters Grace Page and Karen Skinner, and ex-wife Carolyn. Predeceased is his daughter, Kaycee.
The memorial service will be March 16 at 1 PM at Oakmont Memorial Park and Cemetary in Lafayette, CA.
Ken is remembered with love.
View the online memorial for Kenneth F. Edwards
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 13, 2019