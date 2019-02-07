Kenneth France

March 21, 1929 - January 30, 2019

Richmond, California

Kenneth "Ken" Arnold France passed away peacefully in his home in Richmond CA on the morning of January 30, 2019 at the age of 89, one and a half months short of his 90th birthday. He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther Munoz France, in July 2007 and by his daughter, Bonnie France-Conley, in January 2009. Ken is survived by his daughter, Lorena France-Kohn and her husband Peter R. Kohn of Kensington CA, his sister Wilma Snell of Hamilton MT and brother, Clint France of Mesa AZ, as well as nieces and nephews.

Ken was born in Grass Range, Montana on March 21, 1929 and was the seventh of ten children. He enlisted in the US Army in 1944 at the age of 17 and was honorably discharged in 1947. While in the Army Ken was stationed in the Philippines with the HQ Battery 384th AAA Gun Battalion during which time he was made Sergeant. Ken ended his Army career at Fort Bliss, El Paso TX where he met and married Esther Munoz. Ken and Esther enjoyed a 60-year marriage. They lived in El Paso TX, Hamilton MT, Aurora CO and in 1957 settled in Richmond CA with their two daughters.

Ken enjoyed a 37 year career as an Operating Engineer for several large crane and rigging construction companies in the Bay Area. He loved operating large cranes and was considered one of the best operators in the business.

One of Ken's main loves was of flying. He earned his pilot's license in his 30s and enjoyed flying single engine airplanes into his 80s. He built several airplanes including an RV6 which he, with the help of his wife Esther, finished building in his mid-70s. He sold his RV6 in 2011 to a gentleman in Southern California who has since flown the plane several times cross country from the West Coast to the East Coast.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 9, 11:00am at Wilson & Kratzer Mortuaries, 455 24th Street, Richmond CA.





