|
|
Kenneth Frederick Furtado
April 4, 1933 – Aug. 15, 2019
Resident of Oroville
Passed away peacefully in Riverbank CA with his eldest daughter by his side.
Ken was born in Oakland, CA. to Edna and Manuel Furtado. Still a teenager, he joined the United States Navy and served his country from Nov. 1952 - Nov. 1956 – seeing the ending of the Korean War. He was honorably discharged from the Naval Reserves Nov. 1960. To make a living and provide for his family, Ken held a variety of jobs. He was a "Jack of all trades and master of none", as he put it. And then added that he graduated from the "school of hard knocks". Ken spent 35 years working in Fremont for the Auto Industry (GMAC and NUMMI) and was proud to be a "Union man" (UAW). He was a hard worker and instilled in his family a strong work ethic.
Ken loved Country music (the classics), country dancing, classic cars/trucks, motorcycles, "tinkering" and sitting in the warmth of the sun while people watching or daydreaming. His greatest joy was always "a good party"!
He is survived by his children Ken (Roger), Tina, and Renee (Evelyn); grandchildren Nicole (Mike), and Nick (Stephanie); great granddaughter Makaylah; goddaughter Debbie; brothers and sisters Walter (Callie), Barbara, Jimmy, David (Laurie), Babe, and Pat (Floyd); and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years Laura; parents Edna and Manuel; brothers and sisters Harry, Lorraine, Richard, Ron, and Ruth.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life; Sat. Sept. 7 at Holy Sepulchre, 1051 Harder Rd. Hayward, CA – public viewing 9:30am, with the Funeral Service at 10am, interment immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Community Hospice – 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto CA 95356-9259
View the online memorial for Kenneth Frederick Furtado
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 30, 2019