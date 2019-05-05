Kenneth Gordon "Gordie" Mohring

May 11, 1930 - April 13, 2019

Resident of Hayward

Gordie was a resident of Hayward since 1957, born in Oakland, CA. Castlemont High School graduate and retiree of Lockheed Martin 1995. A devoted husband of 62 years to Mary Moore Mohring, prior to her passing in Jan 2018. He is survived by his children Michael Mohring (Denton, TX), Sue Schaecher (Livermore, CA), and Julie Beck (Morgan Hill, CA); sister Jeanette Hoffman (Boise, ID), 6 grandchildren & 1 great grandson. Preceded in death by Ellen James (mother) and Amel "Doc" Mohring (father). He a Master Mason of the Free & Accepted Masons, Acacia Lodge No. 243 in Hayward for over 60 years. Gordie enjoyed his many years with family and friends at his property, "Mohring's Hidden Acres" on the Mokelumne River in Railroad Flat, CA. Gordie loved gardening, tinkering in his garage, fishing, and classic cars (specifically 40 Fords). Gordie was known for being a friend to all, always lending a helping hand, his storytelling, and last; surely not least, the most loving and caring father. His infectious smile and his silly sayings will live on for generations. He will dearly be missed by all that knew him. Please join us to lay Gordie down to rest. Memorial Services will be held Thurs, May. 9th 2019 at 1 pm at Sorensen Chapel 1140 B St. Hayward; Reception to follow.





