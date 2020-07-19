Kenneth J. BranchMarch 22, 1939 - June 24, 2020Resident of LafayetteKenneth Branch, 81, passed away peacefully at home on June 24, 2020, after a courageous battle with renal disease. He was born to Elmer and Mary Branch in San Francisco. He attended St. Agnes Grammar School and St. Ignatius High School. In his senior year at St. Ignatius, he won the Hearst History Contest which began his love of history. There was not a question he could not answer when it came to history.He then went on to UC Berkeley and USF Law School. He met his wife, Cecilia Grasso, while at UC Berkeley. They were married for 56 years. He worked as House Counsel for Metropolitan Life Ins., The District Attorney Office of Contra Costa County and ultimately started his private practice in Walnut Creek and Castro Valley. They moved to Lafayette in 1971. He always compared Lafayette to the Tuscan Valley which he loved so much. As soon as his sons Jeremy and Colin were old enough, he coached them in soccer. He coached for over 10 years and was president of LMYA at one point. He always remembered the great kids he coached. He was a member of the Rotary, the Masons and sang in the choir at St. Perpetua. He played baseball in the over 40 League which ended when he hurt his knee. Later in life, he joined SIRS. He also found great enjoyment in creative writing and was published twice for his short stories. When he traveled it was always to learn and savor the history of various countries he visited. Always the happy and interested conversationalist, people looked to Ken when it came to political, personal and life advice.He is survived by wife, Cecilia, his sons, Jeremy and Colin, his grandchildren, Faith and Logan, his nieces and nephew and many cousins. His family meant everything to him, and he was happiest when they were gathered altogether.A celebration of his life is planned for later, meanwhile he lives on in our memories and hearts.