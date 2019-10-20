|
|
Kenneth Newell
Union City
Kenneth Newell, age 67, of Union City, CA, passed away Oct. 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Susan, their four children, Anne (Michael), Jeffrey (Kathryn), Stephen, and Nora, and many loving family and friends. On Oct. 23, 2019, there will be a rosary at 9:30 am followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 am at St. Anne Catholic Church, 32223 Cabello St., Union City, CA 94587. Ken loved helping others, so in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to .
View the online memorial for Kenneth Newell
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019