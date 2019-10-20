East Bay Times Obituaries
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center
1051 Harder Rd
Hayward, CA 94542
(510) 537-6600
Rosary
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
32223 Cabello St.
Union City, CA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
32223 Cabello St.
Union City, CA
Kenneth Newell
Union City
Kenneth Newell, age 67, of Union City, CA, passed away Oct. 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Susan, their four children, Anne (Michael), Jeffrey (Kathryn), Stephen, and Nora, and many loving family and friends. On Oct. 23, 2019, there will be a rosary at 9:30 am followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 am at St. Anne Catholic Church, 32223 Cabello St., Union City, CA 94587. Ken loved helping others, so in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to .


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019
