East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset View Cemetery & Mortuary
101 Colusa Avenue
El Cerrito, CA 94530
(510) 525-5111
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Nabeta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth R. Nabeta

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth R. Nabeta Obituary
Kenneth R. Nabeta
May 18, 1939 – May 21, 2019
Resident of El Cerrito
Kenneth Richard Nabeta passed away on May 21, 2019 at Kaiser Oakland with complications from Cholangiocarcinoma. He was born on May 18, 1939 in Albany, CA. He was the son of Shigeharu and Hisako Nabeta. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael. He is survived by his brother, Edwin Nabeta, of Walnut Creek. During WWII, the family was interned at the Topaz Relocation Center in Utah. He attended Berkeley High School and went to the University of California Berkeley. He earned a degree in Landscape Architecture, leading to a career spanning 40 years. He married Reiko Yamashita in 1979. He loved playing golf, traveling the world, making and playing his ukelele with the Sentimental Strummers, and going to his happy place... MAUI. Per his request, a private family service was held. He leaves behind a loving family. Donations may be made to your .


View the online memorial for Kenneth R. Nabeta
Published in East Bay Times on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset View Cemetery & Mortuary
Download Now