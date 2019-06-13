Kenneth R. Nabeta

May 18, 1939 – May 21, 2019

Resident of El Cerrito

Kenneth Richard Nabeta passed away on May 21, 2019 at Kaiser Oakland with complications from Cholangiocarcinoma. He was born on May 18, 1939 in Albany, CA. He was the son of Shigeharu and Hisako Nabeta. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael. He is survived by his brother, Edwin Nabeta, of Walnut Creek. During WWII, the family was interned at the Topaz Relocation Center in Utah. He attended Berkeley High School and went to the University of California Berkeley. He earned a degree in Landscape Architecture, leading to a career spanning 40 years. He married Reiko Yamashita in 1979. He loved playing golf, traveling the world, making and playing his ukelele with the Sentimental Strummers, and going to his happy place... MAUI. Per his request, a private family service was held. He leaves behind a loving family. Donations may be made to your .





View the online memorial for Kenneth R. Nabeta Published in East Bay Times on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary