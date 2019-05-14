Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Campos Family Vineyard
3501 Byer Rd
Bryon, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Reykalin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Reykalin


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth Reykalin Obituary
Kenneth Reykalin
Dec. 5, 1964 - March 15, 2019
Brentwood
Passed on March 15 2019 Livermore, CA at the age of 55. Preceded in death by his mother and step-father Rosemary (Crowely) Reykalin and Bento Rugado and his father Frederick Reykalin. Ken was the owner of Golden State Fire and a loving family man he is survived by his cherished wife, Teri; son, Robert J.Griswold (fiancé Emily McBain) and son, Eric J. Reykalin. His sister Diana (John) Novak, brother William (Marie) Reykalin, sister Lori (Craig) Robertson, brother-in-law David (Judy) Haskins, sisters-in-law Valerie Skala, Janet Hunt, Lynne Debolt and by his nieces and nephews, who now hold him close in mind, heart and spirit. A Memorial Service for Ken will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 1:00 p.m. at Campos Family Vineyard, 3501 Byer Rd, Bryon, CA Donations may be made in Ken's name to Contra Costa County Crisis Center, P.O. Box 3364, Walnut Creek, CA 94598. 925.939.1916. www.crisis-center.org/donate/


View the online memorial for Kenneth Reykalin
Published in East Bay Times on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.