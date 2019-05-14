|
|
Kenneth Reykalin
Dec. 5, 1964 - March 15, 2019
Brentwood
Passed on March 15 2019 Livermore, CA at the age of 55. Preceded in death by his mother and step-father Rosemary (Crowely) Reykalin and Bento Rugado and his father Frederick Reykalin. Ken was the owner of Golden State Fire and a loving family man he is survived by his cherished wife, Teri; son, Robert J.Griswold (fiancé Emily McBain) and son, Eric J. Reykalin. His sister Diana (John) Novak, brother William (Marie) Reykalin, sister Lori (Craig) Robertson, brother-in-law David (Judy) Haskins, sisters-in-law Valerie Skala, Janet Hunt, Lynne Debolt and by his nieces and nephews, who now hold him close in mind, heart and spirit. A Memorial Service for Ken will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 1:00 p.m. at Campos Family Vineyard, 3501 Byer Rd, Bryon, CA Donations may be made in Ken's name to Contra Costa County Crisis Center, P.O. Box 3364, Walnut Creek, CA 94598. 925.939.1916. www.crisis-center.org/donate/
